As with most products, the key to importing 3D printers is correctly classifying them. The HS Code for a product determines its duty rate, applicable free trade agreements, regulations, and more. Customs has ruled that 3D printers and their parts fall under heading 8477. Even when the parts of 3D printers are for a 2D function within the finished printer, they should still be classified under this heading as well.

As with any product it’s not always as straightforward as we’d like, so we would advise that you check with your customs broker for additional guidance.

FCC Certification

These products may also require a declaration as to whether the product is a radio frequency device. If the 3D printer has built-in Bluetooth or wireless capabilities, it will be regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and your manufacturer will need to register for an FRN and a grantee code. The product will then need to be tested and certified by an authorized testing facility. However, if the 3D printer does not have radio frequency capabilities, this declaration can be disclaimed and nothing more will be needed. Your customs broker can handle this disclaimer for you.