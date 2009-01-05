What is an ISF?

An Importer Security Filing (ISF), also known as “10+2,” is a filing required by the CBP that documents importing information and details, as shipments pass from point to point. Importers who do not file the ISF properly prior to the shipment of their goods will be penalized (US$5,000 fine). The ISF must be transmitted at least 24 hours prior to an ocean's shipment's departure to the United States.

What information is included in an ISF?

10 items from the importer or supplier, and 2 from the carrier:

From the importer or supplier:

Manufacturer (or supplier) name and address

Seller (or owner) name and address

Buyer (or owner) name and address

Ship-to name and address

Container stuffing location

Consolidator (stuffer) name and address

Importer of record number / foreign trade zone applicant identification number

Consignee number(s)

Country of origin

Commodity Harmonized Tariff Schedule number for each product on the shipment

From the carrier:

Vessel stow plan

Container status messages

Additionally, the ISF filer will need the bill of lading number(s) to associate the ISF filing with the appropriate AMS (manifest) filing.

MBL Number and SCAC

AMS HBL# and SCAC

Learn More

Related Help Articles

What's the Difference Between a Customs Release and a Customs Entry?

How Do I Know the HTS Code of My Product?

Related Glossary Terms

Importer of Record

Consignee

Resources

Importer Security Filing and Additional Carrier Requirements - CBP

When to Submit ISF to CBP - CBP