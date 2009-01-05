Cargo insurance can be purchased from a variety of sources, including insurance brokers, insurance companies, and online insurance providers. Some logistics and transportation companies may also offer cargo insurance as an added service.

To purchase cargo insurance, you will need to provide information about the goods you want to insure, including the value of the goods, the type of goods, and the mode of transportation. You will also need to provide information about the origin and destination of the goods, as well as the route the goods will take.

It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance providers to find the best coverage for your specific needs. It is also a good idea to review the terms and conditions of the policy carefully before purchasing to ensure that you understand what is covered and what is not.