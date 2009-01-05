The cost of cargo insurance can vary widely depending on a number of factors, including the type and value of the goods being shipped, the mode of transportation, the origin and destination of the goods, and the level of coverage.

In general, cargo insurance is priced as a percentage of the total insured value (TIV) of the goods. The TIV is the total value of the goods being insured, including the cost of the goods, transportation costs and the insurance premium.

The cost of cargo insurance may also be affected by other factors, such as the type of policy (e.g., all-risk or named perils), the length of the transit, and the type of cargo (e.g., dangerous goods or hazardous materials may be more expensive to insure).

To determine the cost of cargo insurance, you will need to provide information about the goods you want to insure, including the value of the goods, the type of goods, and the mode of transportation.