A cargo insurance broker is a licensed professional who specializes in helping clients obtain cargo insurance coverage. They work with clients to understand their specific insurance needs, shipment volumes, and help them find the best coverage for their cargo.

Cargo insurance brokers can work with a variety of clients, including businesses that import and export goods, logistics and transportation companies, and individuals who need to ship valuable or specialized items.

Cargo insurance brokers may be compensated through commissions or fees for their services. It is important to choose a reputable and experienced cargo insurance broker to ensure that you are getting coverage for your specific needs.