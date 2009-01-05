What is Concealed Damage Coverage?

Concealed damage coverage provides protection for the owner of goods that are being shipped by any mode of transportation in the event that the goods are damaged during transit but the damage is not immediately apparent upon delivery. This type of coverage is often included as part of a broader cargo insurance policy, and it is designed to protect the owner of the goods from losses that may result from damage that is not visible at the time of delivery.

Concealed damage coverage may cover losses that result from a variety of causes, including rough handling, improper packing, or exposure to the elements during transit. It may also cover additional expenses that may be incurred as a result of the concealed damage, such as the cost of repairing or replacing the damaged goods. This type of coverage is important for businesses that rely on the timely delivery of goods in good condition, as it can help to mitigate the financial impact of concealed damage that is discovered after the goods have been delivered.