What is Interruption of Transit Coverage?

Interruption of transit coverage provides protection for the owner of goods that are being shipped by any mode of transportation in the event that the transit of the goods is interrupted or delayed due to risks that are insured under the insurance policy. This type of coverage is often included as part of a broader cargo insurance policy, and it can provide financial protection for losses that may occur as a result of the interruption of the transit of the goods when that delay or interruption is caused by a risk insured by the policy.

Interruption of transit coverage may cover losses that result from a variety of causes, such as accidents, natural disasters, strikes, etc. It may also cover additional expenses that may be incurred as a result of the interruption that was caused by the insured risk, such as storage fees or the cost of arranging for alternative transportation. This type of coverage is important for businesses that rely on the timely delivery of goods, as it might mitigate the financial impact of delays or interruptions in the transit of goods so long as the delays or interruptions were caused by an insured risk as defined in the insurance policy.