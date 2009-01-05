Skip to content
What Is a Drayage Base Fee?

A drayage base fee might also be called a Pickup & Delivery Charge.

If Flexport is handling trucking for your shipment (at origin or destination), you will either see a Pickup & Delivery charge or a Drayage Base fee.

Drayage is the transportation of a full container via truck. If you’re shipping Ocean FCL (Full Container Load), your Drayage Base fee includes pickup of your container from the port, and delivery it to its next destination (whether that is your warehouse, or an intermediary warehouse for transloading). 

The chassis fee, fuel surcharge (if applicable), and other such fees are assessed separately.

