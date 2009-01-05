Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

How Can I Pay My Customs Duties via ACH?

Tags: 

How to pay your customs duties directly to U.S. Customs via ACH.

How Can I Pay My Customs Duties via ACH?

If you’re using Flexport’s customs brokerage service and you want to pay your U.S. Customs duties directly via ACH, two options are available:

ACH Debit 

Customs will debit your ACH account 10 business days after clearance. First, you will need to set up an ACH account directly with U.S. Customs:

Periodic Monthly Statements via ACE Portal

If you have an ACE Portal account, you can choose to consolidate all shipment duties for a given month into a single payment. The total consolidated duty amount for all shipments in a given month is withdrawn on the 15th business day of the following month. 

  • To set up an ACE Portal account: Importer (your company) must complete and submit this application form (PC only; not Mac compatible). The form can be submitted electronically. 
  • To set up ACH Debit: Importer (your company) must complete an ACH Debit application which links Customs to your bank account.
  • To request Periodic Monthly Statements: Importer (your company) requests Customs, via email, to authorize the periodic payment process.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Europe Origin & Destination Ocean Tariff

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Emergency Bunker Surcharge (EBS): What You Need to Know

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices