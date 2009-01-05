If you’re using Flexport’s customs brokerage service and you want to pay your U.S. Customs duties directly via ACH, two options are available:

ACH Debit

Customs will debit your ACH account 10 business days after clearance. First, you will need to set up an ACH account directly with U.S. Customs:

Your financial institution must be a NACHA participant with Electronic Data Interchange capability. More details are available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's website. The ACH Debit application form is also available on their website.

The application typically takes 7-10 business days to process.

Periodic Monthly Statements via ACE Portal

If you have an ACE Portal account, you can choose to consolidate all shipment duties for a given month into a single payment. The total consolidated duty amount for all shipments in a given month is withdrawn on the 15th business day of the following month.