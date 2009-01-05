Back to Help Center
How Can I Pay My Customs Duties via ACH?
If you’re using Flexport’s customs brokerage service and you want to pay your U.S. Customs duties directly via ACH, two options are available:
ACH Debit
Customs will debit your ACH account 10 business days after clearance. First, you will need to set up an ACH account directly with U.S. Customs:
- Your financial institution must be a NACHA participant with Electronic Data Interchange capability. More details are available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's website. The ACH Debit application form is also available on their website.
- The application typically takes 7-10 business days to process.
Periodic Monthly Statements via ACE Portal
If you have an ACE Portal account, you can choose to consolidate all shipment duties for a given month into a single payment. The total consolidated duty amount for all shipments in a given month is withdrawn on the 15th business day of the following month.
- To set up an ACE Portal account: Importer (your company) must complete and submit this application form (PC only; not Mac compatible). The form can be submitted electronically.
- To set up ACH Debit: Importer (your company) must complete an ACH Debit application which links Customs to your bank account.
- To request Periodic Monthly Statements: Importer (your company) requests Customs, via email, to authorize the periodic payment process.