Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Estimating Prices

Step-by-step instructions for estimating the costs of using FedEx and Amazon LTL with screenshots.

Estimated costs of Flexport Direct Delivery, Flexport LTL, and Flexport FCL will be included in your quote.

FedEx:

Follow the steps below to estimate the price of using FedEx as a final delivery method. Do not accept the charges.

1. Select SPD and FedEx in your Seller Central account located under your shipment plan in Section 2: Shipping Service.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

2. Complete Section 3: Shipment Packing, including the box weight (box dimensions are optional) and click Confirm.

markdown image
 

Estimated shipping costs will be located under Section 4: Shipping Charges.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

Do not accept the charges.

Amazon LTL:

 1. Select LTL and Amazon-Partnered Carrier under Section 2: Shipping Service.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

2. Complete the form under Section 3: Shipment Packing and click Confirm in the bottom right. 

markdown image
 

3. Estimate the pallet information using the following guidelines:

  • Dimensions (1): use 72’’ (maximum height per Amazon requirements).
  • Weight (2): divide the cargo weight by number of pallets.
  • Approximate pallet count (3): divide the shipment’s volume (cbm) by 1.5 for an estimation.

Do not check the Stackable pallets box. If you check the Stackable pallets box, Amazon may send a truck that will only accommodate stackable pallets. If they aren’t stackable, then all your pallets won’t fit in the truck. 

markdown image
 

**Auto-pallet-calculating tools are available online, but be aware that these tools are not always accurate and often underestimate pallet details.**

4. Calculate the charges under Section 4: Shipping Charges using the following guidelines:

  • Freight ready date (1): choose any date.
  • Contact person (2): choose any contact.
  • Freight class (3): select 100.
  • Declared value (4): use the commercial value of your cargo.

markdown image
 

5. Click Calculate. Do not accept the charges.

