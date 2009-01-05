Your final Amazon delivery method is the trucking method by which your goods are transported from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center.

If your shipment has been split into multiple fulfillment centers, you may have a different final delivery method for each leg of your shipment.

How to estimate the cost of using FedEx and Amazon LTL. Flexport services will be included in your quote.

How to select FedEx as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central. You will select UPS if the shipment is going to Amazon Canada.

How to select Flexport Direct Delivery as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central. Flexport Direct Delivery is available for shipments delivering to California fulfillment centers.

How to select Amazon LTL as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central.

How to select Flexport FCL as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central.

