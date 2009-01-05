Help Center Article
Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Selecting Your Final Amazon Delivery Method
You will need to choose how your shipment will be delivered to the US/Canada Amazon fulfillment center: FedEx, Amazon LTL, Flexport LTL, or Flexport FCL. Use the table below to decide which method is best for your shipment based on the size of your shipment, transit time, cost, and palletization requirements.
Your final Amazon delivery method is the trucking method by which your goods are transported from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center.
If your shipment has been split into multiple fulfillment centers, you may have a different final delivery method for each leg of your shipment.
Estimating Prices (US/Canada)
How to estimate the cost of using FedEx and Amazon LTL. Flexport services will be included in your quote.
Setting up FedEx (US) and UPS (Canada)
How to select FedEx as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central. You will select UPS if the shipment is going to Amazon Canada.
Setting up Flexport LTL
How to select Flexport Direct Delivery as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central. Flexport Direct Delivery is available for shipments delivering to California fulfillment centers.
Setting up Amazon LTL (US/Canada)
How to select Amazon LTL as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central.
Setting up Flexport FCL (US/Canada)
How to select Flexport FCL as your final delivery method in Amazon Seller Central.
