Your supplier will need the legal business name and legal business address of the consignee.

Example:

Business, Inc

1000 Professional Ave

Muncie, IN 47302

What is a consignee?

The consignee is the party to whom ownership of the goods will transfer when the cargo is released at the destination. A consignee must be named on a bill of lading.

What is an ultimate consignee?

The ultimate consignee is the party who will be the final recipient of a shipment. In many cases the consignee is the same party as the ultimate consignee.

For example, if your business is registered in the U.S. and you're shipping to Amazon, you will be listed as the ultimate consignee because ownership of the goods will transfer to you as the Amazon shipper when the cargo is released at the destination.

A U.S. business will need to act as the ultimate consignee for a foreign importer.

If you're shipping to Amazon U.S. as a foreign importer (importing without a U.S. entity or presence), Amazon can act as the ultimate consignee. Use the Amazon fulfillment center you have been assigned as the business address.

Example:

Amazon.com.dedc

[My Business, Inc] c/o Amazon

500 McCarthy

Lewisberry, PA 17339

Why is my supplier asking me about the Notify Party?

Your supplier may also request a Notify Party, the party who might to be informed about the cargo's incoming arrival. A bill of lading may include multiple Notify Parties, but one is not required. Name yourself as the Notify Party if you are unsure of who the Notify Party is.