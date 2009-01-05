Yes. All deliveries that aren't with an Amazon-partnered carrier require a delivery appointment, but delivering FCL to Amazon requires a specific type of appointment because it takes longer to unload an FCL container than an LTL (less than truckload) truck. The warehouse generally takes about two hours to unload a full container, and the warehouse only holds a limited amount of these longer appointments in a day.

Supply your FBA shipment ID information at the time of booking and make sure your cartons are labeled so that Flexport can secure the appointment in advance.

