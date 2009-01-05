Flexport will work with you to deliver FCL shipments directly to FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) centers.*

Follow the specifications below if your FCL shipment will be floor loaded.

Stack boxes into columns

Maintain at least three inches between column stacks and container walls

Stack boxes no higher than 72 inches, unless they conform to the slip sheet or clamp truck instructions

Ensure that the overall height of the column stack allows 3 inches of clearance from the top of the stack to the roof of the container

Secure all shipments using the load bars or straps

Floor-loaded shipments take longer than palletized shipments for fulfillment centers to process.

*Amazon reserves the right to reject a full container delivery without stating a reason. Even if your shipment is perfectly loaded and labeled, Amazon can reject it. If your container is rejected without reason it will return to the warehouse, and will be stored until Flexport can make another delivery appointment and attempt delivery of the container again.