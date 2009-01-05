Skip to content
What Are the Standard Pallet Sizes?

Common sizes of pallets used in shipping.

It would be great to have internationally standardized pallet sizes in order to optimize the total capacity of a carrier, but the standards are far from universal. There are, however, several common sizes of pallets:

40” x 48”                Similarly: 1000 mm x 1200 mm; these are most common across the world

42” x 42”                Common in North America, Europe, and Asia

45.9” x 45.9”         Common in Australia

43.3” x 43.3”         Common in Asia

