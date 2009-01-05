Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
How Do I Estimate How Many Cartons Will Fit on a Pallet?
You can estimate how many cartons you will be able to fit onto one pallet using the formula below.
How Do I Estimate How Many Cartons Will Fit on a Pallet?
You can estimate how many cartons will fit on a pallet by dividing the CBM (cubic meters) of the shipment by 1.5. This is a rough estimate that may help you estimate storage charges or give you an idea of how many pallets you will be shipping if you palletize at origin. The actual number of pallets will not be certain until the cartons are palletized.