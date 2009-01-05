Skip to content
What Should I Put as the Destination Location in My Quote?

You will be asked to enter a destination location when requesting a quote from Flexport. See below for instructions on what to enter.

If you are shipping to Amazon, the final delivery address is the fulfillment center you were assigned when you created a shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central. 

If you are not shipping to Amazon, the destination location is the address of your shipment’s final destination. 

markdown image
 

