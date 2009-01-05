Back to Help Center
Should I Select LCL or FCL When Requesting a Quote?
When you request a quote with Flexport, select your freight method, shipment type, and container type based on the type and weight of your shipment. See below for what selections to make based on the type and weight of your shipment.
If you are shipping via ocean, you will select either LCL or FCL when you request a quote.
Select LCL if you have a shipment coming from multiple suppliers.
Select LCL if you have a shipment going to multiple final destinations.
Select LCL if your shipment is less than 17 cbm.
Select FCL and 20 ft container if your shipment is:
- greater than or equal to 17 cbm
- coming from one supplier
- going to one final destination
Select FCL and 40 ft container if your shipment is:
- greater than 27 cbm
- coming from one supplier
- going to one final destination
Select FCL and 40 ft HC container if your shipment is:
- greater than 57 cbm
- coming from one supplier
- going to one final destination
Select FCL and 45 ft HC container if your shipment is:
- greater than 64 cbm
- coming from one supplier
- going to one final destination