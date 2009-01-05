Back to Help Center
When Can I Submit a Quote Request?
You can request and book a quote way in advance of the cargo ready date, but know that freight rates will likely need to be adjusted by the time the shipment gates in at the port.
Yes, you can request a quote from Flexport weeks in advance of your cargo ready date. The further in advance you book a quote, the more time Flexport will have to secure the earliest possible booking on a flight or vessel. However, all freight rates will expire after their validity date has passed and will need to be re-quoted.