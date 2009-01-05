UPS

Follow the steps below to estimate the price of using UPS as a final delivery method. Do not accept the charges.

Select SPD and UPS in your Seller Central account located under Section 2: Delivery Service.

Complete Section 3: Shipment Packing, including the box weight (box dimensions are optional) and click Confirm.

Estimated shipping costs will be located under Section 4: Shipping Charges:

Do not accept the charges.

Note: DHL may be the only small parcel delivery option to some Amazon fulfillment centers in Germany. DHL does not allow anyone but the Amazon seller to coordinate DHL pickup. Flexport can only coordinate SPD pickup with UPS.

Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL

Talk to your Flexport team if you’re interested in a quote for Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL. They will share a detailed quote within the app.

