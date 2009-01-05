If you are using an Amazon-partnered carrier (Amazon LTL) as your final delivery method to Amazon, then Amazon will bill you directly for any charges associated with final delivery. These charges will not be reflected on your Flexport invoice.

Once your shipment has been picked up by an Amazon-partnered carrier, Amazon is responsible for the handling and billing of your shipment. Amazon will bill you separately through Amazon Seller Central.

You can estimate the costs of an Amazon-partnered carrier using these instructions. For more information about what charges you can expect, see Amazon’s FBA pricing page.

If you are using Flexport LTL or Flexport FCL as your final delivery method, any charges associated with final delivery will be reflected on your Flexport invoice. Talk to your Flexport operations team if you’re interested in a quote for Flexport delivery. They will share a detailed quote within the app.