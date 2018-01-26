5 Keys to Success for Shipping to Amazon FBA
Some pieces of advice for successfully shipping from your supplier to an Amazon fulfillment center.
Amazon EU Delivery: Creating a Shipment Plan in Amazon Seller Central
See below for instructions on how to create a shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central when you're shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse in the EU with Flexport.
Amazon FBA 2018 Storage Policy Changes
Amazon FBA is raising the cost of monthly and long-term storage for Amazon sellers storing inventory at Amazon fulfillment centers in 2018.
Amazon Market Update: January 26, 2018
Delivery to Amazon FBA warehouses has been affected by weather conditions and port congestion.
Can I Change Quantities on an Amazon Shipment Plan I Have Already Generated?
If you have already confirmed your Amazon shipment plan, quantities can only be changed by small amounts.
Can I Have Multiple FBA Locations in One Shipment?
Amazon may split your shipment and send your cargo to multiple fulfillment centers. See below for what you need to do when this happens.
Delivering FCL to Amazon: Pallet Specifications
If you are shipping a full container load to Amazon, see below for Amazon's pallet requirements. Not following Amazon's palletization specifications could result in your container being turned away from the fulfillment center.
Does Flexport Offer Storage If I Don't Want All of My Goods Shipped to Amazon?
Flexport can arrange to store a portion of your goods at a warehouse if you don't want your entire shipment to be sent to an Amazon fulfillment center right away.
Frequently Asked Questions about Delivering FCL to Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions about Delivering FCL to Amazon: Do I Need a Delivery Appointment? How Should My Cargo Be Packaged? Can Amazon Turn Away My Container?
How Can I Send My Shipment to One Fulfillment Center?
Amazon has an "Inventory Placement Service" that you can elect to participate in.
How Do I Calculate Amazon LTL Charges to an Amazon FBA Warehouse?
You can estimate how much Amazon will bill you for trucking charges in Amazon Seller Central.
How Do I Calculate UPS Charges to an Amazon FBA Warehouse?
You can estimate how much Amazon will bill you for trucking charges in Amazon Seller Central.
How Long Does It Take Amazon LTL to Deliver to Amazon FBA?
Amazon LTL will require at least 2-3 weeks to deliver a shipment to an Amazon fulfillment center.
How Long Will It Take to Deliver My Shipment to Amazon US?
How long it will take for your shipment to be delivered to the Amazon fulfillment center depends on your final destination method. See below for the estimated transit times of each method.
How Will Amazon Prime Day Impact My Supply Chain?
Amazon Prime Day can have a significant impact on FBA sellers. See below for how Amazon Prime Day may affect you, and what you can do to avoid as many issues as possible.
How Will I Pay For Final Delivery to Amazon?
Who bills you for the cost of final delivery to an Amazon FBA warehouse depends on what final destination method you selected.
How to Ship to Amazon Australia
Know what you need to import into Australia, and how to set up and ship to Amazon FBA warehouses in Australia.
How to Ship to Amazon EU with Flexport
See below for instructions, tips, and frequently asked questions about how to successfully ship to Amazon EU with Flexport.
How to Ship to Amazon US/Canada with Flexport
A guide for shipping to Amazon US/Canada with Flexport, including: Creating a Shipment Plan in Amazon Seller Central, Selecting Your Final Delivery Method, Sending a Quote Request to Flexport, Sharing Amazon Seller Central Access, and Tracking Your Shipment
What Are the Labeling Requirements for Amazon Shipments?
Amazon sellers have different labeling requirements depending on your final delivery method to Amazon. This article details the Amazon labeling requirements for each method.
What is Amazon's Holiday Shipping Schedule?
If you want to sell your goods to Amazon for Black Friday or Christmas, you must have your cargo delivered to Amazon's fulfillment centers by their deadlines. See the calendars below for the deadlines for each holiday, and what you need to do to make sure your cargo arrives to an Amazon fulfillment center on time.
What is the Timeline of an Amazon Shipment from Destination?
See below for a breakdown with transit times of an Amazon shipment from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center per transportation mode.
What's the Difference Between Individual and Case-packed Products?
Individual products have different SKUs in a box; case-packed products are identical.
Why Does Flexport Need Access to My Amazon Seller Central Account?
Sharing limited access to your Amazon Seller Central account will help Flexport efficiently send your shipment to the FBA warehouse.
