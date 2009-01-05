Skip to content
What Markings Should My Cartons Have?

See below for a list of markings that Flexport recommends be on your cartons.

Flexport recommends having your supplier mark cartons with the following information:

  • Company Name: (your company’s name)
  • Product SKU: (your product SKU)
  • Country of Origin: (e.g. China)
  • Gross Weight: (weight of the carton, including packaging)
  • Net Weight: (weight of the products without packaging)
  • Carton Dimensions: (length X width X height)
  • Carton Series Count: (X of X)

If you are shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse, Flexport recommends that your supplier labels the cartons with the FBA labels. However, if your supplier is unable to label the cartons, the supplier must mark the cartons with the Amazon SKU (FNSKU).

