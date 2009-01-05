Flexport will work with you to deliver FCL shipments directly to FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) centers.

Here are the specifications to follow if your FCL shipment will be palletized.

Pallet Specifications

General requirements and dimensions

Use standard or EUR-pallets for stuffing

Use GMA Grade B or higher, 40" x 48" / 1 m x 1.25m 4-way access, wood pallets

Any single pallet must not be taller than 72"

Pallets can be double stacked for a max height of 100"

Max weight per pallet: 1,500 lbs. / 680.4 kg

Other considerations

GMA Grade A pallets are required for grocery items

CHEP pallets meeting GMA Grade A and B industry standards are acceptable

Do not ship items on PECO pallets, as these cannot be moved using a standard pallet jack

Plastic pallets will be rejected by Amazon

Securing the pallets

Carton boxes must not have more than 1" overhand on either side of the pallet

Use load bars and tension to secure the pallets (recommended but not required):

Pallet configuration