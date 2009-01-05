Back to Help Center
Delivering FCL to Amazon: Pallet Specifications
If you are shipping a full container load to Amazon, see below for Amazon's pallet requirements. Not following Amazon's palletization specifications could result in your container being turned away from the fulfillment center.
Flexport will work with you to deliver FCL shipments directly to FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) centers.
Here are the specifications to follow if your FCL shipment will be palletized.
Pallet Specifications
General requirements and dimensions
- Use standard or EUR-pallets for stuffing
- Use GMA Grade B or higher, 40" x 48" / 1 m x 1.25m 4-way access, wood pallets
- Any single pallet must not be taller than 72"
- Pallets can be double stacked for a max height of 100"
- Max weight per pallet: 1,500 lbs. / 680.4 kg
Other considerations
- GMA Grade A pallets are required for grocery items
- CHEP pallets meeting GMA Grade A and B industry standards are acceptable
- Do not ship items on PECO pallets, as these cannot be moved using a standard pallet jack
- Plastic pallets will be rejected by Amazon
Securing the pallets
- Carton boxes must not have more than 1" overhand on either side of the pallet
- Use load bars and tension to secure the pallets (recommended but not required):
Pallet configuration
- Pallet loading should use a "turned" configuration, as illustrated here: