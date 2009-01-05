Skip to content
Help Center Article

Who Pays for Customs Exams?

The importer is responsible for all associated costs if a shipment is pulled for a customs exam.

All costs associated with customs exams are the responsibility of the importer. These costs may include exam fees, service fees, transportation costs, and storage costs. See Customs Exam Fee for more information.

How are LCL shipments charged for customs exams?

If a container full of LCL shipments is selected for a customs exam, the incurred costs will be divided proportionally among the importers with LCL shipments in the container.

