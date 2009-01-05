Back to Glossary
CAIN (Customs Assigned Importer Number)
A CAIN is a Customs Assigned Importer Number used for foreign importers.
What is a CAIN?
A CAIN is a Customs Assigned Importer Number. If an importer is importing into the U.S. as a foreign importer of record and they do not have an EIN, Flexport can apply for a CAIN on their behalf.
Foreign importers of record importing into the U.S. without an EIN will need a CAIN.
