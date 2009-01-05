What is a drop and pick?

A drop and pick (also known as a drop and hook) is a trucking delivery option for high-volume FCL.

A drop is when a truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then leaves (instead of waiting while it’s unloaded, as in a live unload). After the container has been unloaded, the driver returns to pick up the empty container (usually within 48 hours).

A drop and pick is when the truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then picks up a different, empty container before leaving. A drop and pick is less expensive than a drop or a live unload; however, it’s only possible if you have containers arriving every few days.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries

What is a Drop Fee?

Related Glossary Terms

FCL (Full Container Load)

Pre-Pull