Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Air Waybill (AWB)

Tags: 

Air waybills are the freight documents associated with air shipments.

Air Waybill (AWB)

What is an air waybill?

An air waybill (AWB) is a non-negotiable document issued by a carrier when goods are transported by air. 

An air waybill acts as delivery instructions, a contract of carriage, and a cargo receipt for airfreight.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Original Bills of Lading: What You Need to Know

8 Common Types of Bills of Lading by Transportation Mode

Related Glossary Terms

Bill of Lading

Carrier 

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage