Glossary

BTI | Binding Tariff Information

A Binding Tariff Information (BTI) decision is a written tariff classification of your goods issued by the Taxation and Customs Union of the EU.

What is a BTI?

A Binding Tariff Information (BTI) decision is a written tariff classification of your goods issued by the Taxation and Customs Union of the EU. A BTI is generally valid for 3 years and is legally binding on all EU Customs administrations but only to the legal entity for which it was issued. A BTI can provide assurance that your goods have the correct commodity code or Harmonized tariff code. This is important, as different classifications have different tariffs and you want to make sure you apply the correct tariff. BTIs can also provide guidance on the classification of similar items. You can find the EU BTI database here.

