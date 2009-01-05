Back to Glossary
Glossary
NVWA | De Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit
The Dutch Government Agency that is responsible for ensuring the safety of food and consumer products, animal welfare and nature.
NVWA | De Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit
The Dutch NVWA or - The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority are the Dutch Government Agency that is responsible for ensuring the safety of food and consumer products, animal welfare and nature. The NVWA is empowered to carry out inspection on certain goods being imported to the Netherlands to ensure compliance with safety regulations.