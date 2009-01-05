Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

NVWA | De Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit

Tags: 

The Dutch Government Agency that is responsible for ensuring the safety of food and consumer products, animal welfare and nature.

NVWA | De Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit

The Dutch NVWA or - The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority are the Dutch Government Agency that is responsible for ensuring the safety of food and consumer products, animal welfare and nature. The NVWA is empowered to carry out inspection on certain goods being imported to the Netherlands to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage