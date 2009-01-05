Skip to content
Consignee

What is a consignee?

A consignee is the party to whom ownership of the goods will transfer when the cargo is released at destination.

The ultimate consignee is the party who will be the final recipient of the a shipment. In many cases the consignee is the same party as the ultimate consignee. 

A U.S. business will need to act as the ultimate consignee for a foreign importer.

