Back to Glossary
Glossary
Liftgate
A liftgate is attached to the back of a truck to help with unloading.
Liftgate
What is a liftgate?
A liftgate is a piece of trucking equipment that allows cargo to be lowered to the ground from the back of a truck. Liftgates are used in situations where the cargo cannot be unloaded in any other way, like with a loading dock.
The trucker will charge a liftgate fee if they must provide a liftgate at a delivery destination.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Delivering FCL to a Residence: What You Need to Know
Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices