Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Liftgate

Tags: 

A liftgate is attached to the back of a truck to help with unloading.

Liftgate

What is a liftgate?

A liftgate is a piece of trucking equipment that allows cargo to be lowered to the ground from the back of a truck. Liftgates are used in situations where the cargo cannot be unloaded in any other way, like with a loading dock. 

The trucker will charge a liftgate fee if they must provide a liftgate at a delivery destination. 

markdown image
 

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Delivering FCL to a Residence: What You Need to Know

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Related Glossary Terms

Forklift 

FCL (Full Container Load)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage