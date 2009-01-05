What is a liftgate?

A liftgate is a piece of trucking equipment that allows cargo to be lowered to the ground from the back of a truck. Liftgates are used in situations where the cargo cannot be unloaded in any other way, like with a loading dock.

The trucker will charge a liftgate fee if they must provide a liftgate at a delivery destination.

