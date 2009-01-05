What is a CES?

A CES (Centralized Examination Station) is a privately operated facility designated by CBP for physical examination where imported or exported cargo is made available for a Customs inspection.

Shipments selected for a Tail Gate or Intensive exam will be trucked to a CES.

The importer is responsible for all costs associated with a Customs exam, including trucking to and from the CES, the CES fee, storage, etc.

