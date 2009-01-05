Back to Glossary
Glossary
CES (Centralized Examination Station)
A CES is where a shipment will be trucked if CBP has pulled it for inspection.
What is a CES?
A CES (Centralized Examination Station) is a privately operated facility designated by CBP for physical examination where imported or exported cargo is made available for a Customs inspection.
Shipments selected for a Tail Gate or Intensive exam will be trucked to a CES.
The importer is responsible for all costs associated with a Customs exam, including trucking to and from the CES, the CES fee, storage, etc.
