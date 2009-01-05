Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
Why Is My Invoice Higher than My Quote?
Your Flexport invoice may be higher than the quote because unknown charges are not built into the quote, or because shipment measurements changed.
Why Is My Invoice Higher than My Quote?
In some cases, your final Flexport invoice will be higher than your quote.
This could be for a couple of reasons:
Unknown Costs
Your quote is an estimate of anticipated costs based on the information you submitted in the quote request, and does not include unknown costs like:
- Customs charges - Why Aren’t Customs Costs Included in My Quote?
- Freight insurance - How Much Does Flexport Insurance Cost?
- Additional unforeseen costs like trucking wait time, storage charges, etc
Changes to Shipment
The invoice will be based on actual shipment measurements, so if the actual measurements are higher than what was inputted in the quote request, the invoice will be higher than the quote:
You may be sent a second invoice if the shipment incurs any additional charges not included in the initial invoice.