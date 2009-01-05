Skip to content
Why Is My Invoice Higher than My Quote?

Your Flexport invoice may be higher than the quote because unknown charges are not built into the quote, or because shipment measurements changed.

In some cases, your final Flexport invoice will be higher than your quote. 

This could be for a couple of reasons: 

Unknown Costs

Your quote is an estimate of anticipated costs based on the information you submitted in the quote request, and does not include unknown costs like: 

 

Changes to Shipment

The invoice will be based on actual shipment measurements, so if the actual measurements are higher than what was inputted in the quote request, the invoice will be higher than the quote: 

markdown image
 

You may be sent a second invoice if the shipment incurs any additional charges not included in the initial invoice.

