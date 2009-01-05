Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Quality Control (QC)

Tags: 

Quality control will help ensure that your products are meeting your anticipated standards.

Quality Control (QC)

What is quality control? 

Quality control (QC) is the process during which the quality of products and the manufacturing process is evaluated. 

If you are planning on having a product manufactured, consider paying for quality control inspections to ensure that your product looks and performs the way you want it to. 

To get started, see The Basics of Quality Control.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Tips for Packaging and Damage Prevention 

How to Load a Container 

Related Glossary Terms

Commercial Invoice 

Packing List (PL)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage