Back to Glossary

Glossary

ISPS Code (International Ship and Port Facility Security Code)

Tags: 

ISPS Code is a safety measure implemented after 9/11 that incurs a fee included in Flexport's freight charges.

What is ISPS? 

ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security Code) is a security measure put into place in response to the 9/11 attacks by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) as part of the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention. 

ISPS assigns responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipping personnel, and port/facility personnel to detect security threats and take preventative measures against those threats affecting ships or ports used in international trade. 

