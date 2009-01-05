Skip to content
Glossary

General Order is a status given to cargo that is being held up at Customs due to improper documentation or other issues with clearing.

General Order (GO) is a status given to cargo imported into the U.S. that is missing proper Customs documentation or does not quickly clear Customs. 

If they remain uncleared after 15 days, goods under GO will be moved to a General Order warehouse (a type of bonded warehouse.) Transportation and storage costs are the responsibility of the importer. Note that storage charges in a GO warehouse are costly.

If the goods remain under General Order for more than six months, they will be put up for auction or confiscated. The auctions are held by U.S. Customs, take place monthly online on a nationwide basis, or locally at public spaces like hotels near the ports.

