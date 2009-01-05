Skip to content
Chassis Pool

Chassis are stored at chassis pools at ocean ports, rail ports, and other locations.

What is a chassis pool? 

A chassis pool is a location where chassis are stored and available for rental. 

There are two types of chassis pools: 

Neutral Chassis Pool

A neutral chassis pool consists of third-party owned chassis that are available to ocean carriers and truckers for rental.

Co-op Chassis Pool

A co-op chassis pool consists of ocean carrier–owned chassis that are pooled together to reduce costs.

A chassis split fee might apply if the chassis pool is located in a different area than the container pickup. 

Resources

Pool of Pools - Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach

