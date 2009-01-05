Shipments will not be ready for pickup the same day the ocean vessel arrives at port.

Just unloading the ocean vessel can take 1-3 business days, because many ships have more than 10,000 containers on board.

An FCL (Full Container Load) shipment will be available for pickup after the container is unloaded and placed in the arrival port’s container yard. An LCL (Less than Container Load) shipment, will need to be trucked to a CFS (Container Freight Station) and deconsolidated before it's available for pickup.

Shipments needs to be picked up from the CFS or Container Yard (CY) before the Last Free Day to avoid demurrage charges.