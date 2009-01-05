What is a liftgate fee?

A liftgate fee is assessed by a trucker if a liftgate had to be provided.

If the final delivery destination does not have a loading dock, we will ask the trucker to provide a liftgate (so that the cargo can be unloaded). The trucker assesses a liftgate fee for this service.

The Liftgate & Other Trucking Fee may also encompass similar unloading charges, such as a pallet jack.

If applicable, a liftgate fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

