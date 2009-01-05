Back to Glossary
FBA IDs are assigned to every shipment going to a different FBA warehouse.
FBA IDs are assigned to FBA shipments in Amazon Seller Central after creating a shipment plan. If a shipment is split into multiple fulfillment centers, each portion of the shipment going to a different FBA warehouse will have a different FBA ID:
Provide Flexport with your Amazon shipment’s FBA ID(s) when you submit a quote request.
