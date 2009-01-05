Back to Glossary
A special delivery fee is assessed when a trucker completes a delivery outside of their typical service parameters -- for example, making a delivery outside of normal hours, or delivering to an area they don’t normally service.
If applicable, a special delivery fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.
