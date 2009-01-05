Back to Glossary
Glossary
CBP (Customs and Border Protection)
CBP will examine a shipment's import documents and select shipments for examination.
CBP (Customs and Border Protection)
What is CBP?
CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, formed in 2003, that regulates international travel and trade into the U.S. CBP examines import paperwork like commercial invoices and packing lists, collects import duties, and performs customs exams.
CBP partners with other government agencies to regulate commercially imported products. Some of these partner government agencies (PGAs) include:
- FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
- APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service)
- FWS (Fish and Wildlife Service)
- NMFS (National Marine Fisheries Service)
- NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Commercial Invoice and Packing List: What You Need to Know
When Will My Shipment Clear U.S. Customs?