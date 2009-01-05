Skip to content
Common Carrier

A common carrier is a company that offers service to the general public.

A common carrier is a company that offers service to the general public and accepts cargo subject to its available capacity. 

Common carriers charge a specified rate and are responsible for any loss of goods during transport. 

Common carriers differ from private carriers in that private carriers may refuse the right to sell their services at their own discretion and only transport their own goods. Common carriers are required to treat all customers equally.

