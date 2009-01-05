Skip to content
Export License

What is an Export License?

An export license is a type of U.S. export authorization document that grants someone the right to conduct an export transaction of restricted or controlled commodities.  

Export licenses are most commonly issued by government agencies. In some countries, export licenses are used to control the transfer of foreign exchange or to collect revenue.

The exporter is responsible for confirming whether a product requires an export license or not. This can be determined using the Commerce Control List, which lists categories and product groups to determine a product’s ECCN

