CFS (Container Freight Station) Fee

A container freight station (CFS) is where LCL cargo is taken for consolidation (at origin) and deconsolidation (at destination). The CFS charges a fee for this service, based on the volume of the cargo.

What is a CFS fee?

A container freight station fee is assessed for LCL shipments. 

After arriving at the destination port, LCL cargo is taken to a container freight station (CFS) to be deconsolidated; after that, it’s loaded into a truck and transported to the final destination. The CFS charges a fee for this deconsolidation service, based on the volume of the cargo. 

If you are shipping LCL and your incoterms include origin charges (e.g., Ex Works), you will also see a container freight station fee under Origin Charges on your Flexport quote/invoice. This fee covers the CFS service at the point of origin, when the cargo is consolidated to prepare for shipment.

