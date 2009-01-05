Skip to content
Double Blind Shipment

What is a Double Blind Shipment?

A double blind shipment is when the shipper is unaware of where a shipment will be delivered to and the consignee is unaware of where the shipment is coming from.

This is a type of blind shipment in which the shipper sends a shipment without knowing the ultimate destination and the consignee accepts the shipment without knowing the origin location. 

A reason to ship double blind is to protect the identity of the consignee and the shipper or supplier. Shipping double blind prevents the shipper from obtaining the consignee’s contact information. 

