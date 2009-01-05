Skip to content
Help Center Article

What Does an IRS Notice Look Like?

An IRS Notice is the official IRS letter with your Taxpayer Identification Number or Employer Identification Number (EIN).

When you're first getting started in the Flexport app, we'll ask you to complete some information about your business. One of these setup steps, Verify Entity, asks that you upload a copy of your IRS notice:

markdown image
 

This is an official IRS letter with your Taxpayer Identification Number or Employer Identification Number (EIN). Here's an example of what an IRS notice looks like:

markdown image
 

If you don't have a copy of your IRS notice, follow the instructions here.

If you have any further questions about this document, please contact your Flexport account manager.

