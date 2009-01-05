Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
What Does an IRS Notice Look Like?
An IRS Notice is the official IRS letter with your Taxpayer Identification Number or Employer Identification Number (EIN).
What Does an IRS Notice Look Like?
When you're first getting started in the Flexport app, we'll ask you to complete some information about your business. One of these setup steps, Verify Entity, asks that you upload a copy of your IRS notice:
This is an official IRS letter with your Taxpayer Identification Number or Employer Identification Number (EIN). Here's an example of what an IRS notice looks like:
If you don't have a copy of your IRS notice, follow the instructions here.
If you have any further questions about this document, please contact your Flexport account manager.