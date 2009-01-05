Back to Help Center
Blank Commercial Invoice Template
Use this template to create a commercial invoice for import or export.
In order to clear your shipment quickly and efficiently, our customs team needs a complete and accurate commercial invoice.
Click here to see an example of a commercial invoice that includes all of the required elements.
We have also prepared a copy of a blank commercial invoice that you or your supplier may wish to use as a template:
This commercial invoice template is available below, in three forms: