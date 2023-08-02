What is Merchandise Processing Fee entry consolidation?

Our MPF consolidation program groups multiple entries arriving on the same conveyance of arrival into a single entry. In doing so, it reduces the MPF, a fee assessed by U.S. Customs on most imports into the United States. Under MPF consolidation, only one entry is subject to the maximum MPF, while each subsequent entry is exempt from the fee altogether.

How is the Merchandise Processing Fee charged?

Below is a visualization detailing how regular entries are filed and MPFs are charged:

The MPF is charged at 0.3464% of the cargo value declared on the commercial invoice, with a minimum of $32.71 and a maximum of $634.62 per entry. (If the entry value does not exceed $2,500, the MPF is a set fee of $2.62, $7.85, or $11.78 per shipment.) The minimum and maximum rates last increased on October 1, 2024.

How does MPF consolidation work?

Below is a visualization of entry consolidation, along with potential savings:

For more information, watch our MPF consolidation webinar on demand.

Note: The MPF is assessed for both dutiable and duty-free products. MPF may be waived for goods qualifying for certain Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), e.g. NAFTA and CAFTA. Ask your customs broker for more information.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Why Aren't Customs Costs Included in My Quote?

Customs Exams: What to Expect

Related Glossary Terms

Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF)

Commercial Invoice